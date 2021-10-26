Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,140,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,422. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $468.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

