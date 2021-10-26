Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,570 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

