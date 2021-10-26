KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after buying an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

