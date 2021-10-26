Killam Apartment REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$22.90 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$23.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.83.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

