Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KCT stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.03. Kin and Carta has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.58.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

