Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of KCT stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.03. Kin and Carta has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.58.
About Kin and Carta
