Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.75. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,806 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,997 shares of company stock worth $361,491. 53.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

