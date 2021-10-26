Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.22.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.00 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

