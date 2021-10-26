Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €96.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €87.92 ($103.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.85. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.