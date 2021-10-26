Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,760,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.