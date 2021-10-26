KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

KREF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 405,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,313. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

