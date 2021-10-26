KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of KLA worth $236,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $343.23 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

