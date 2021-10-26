Kleros Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $89.34 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $520.66 or 0.00833538 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.