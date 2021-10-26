Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Knowles were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

