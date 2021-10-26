Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $111.92 and last traded at $112.17. Approximately 860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 290,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

Specifically, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

