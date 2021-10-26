Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,068,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

