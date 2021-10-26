Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $445.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $445.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $452.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $437.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

KOP opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

