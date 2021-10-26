Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.25% of Koppers worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Koppers by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Koppers by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $747.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

