Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

