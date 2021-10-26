Lakewood Capital Management LP Acquires 145,000 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

