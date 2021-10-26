Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $53.37 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life comprises 2.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $53,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $34.20. 935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

