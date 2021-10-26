Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 121,500 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $43,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.59. 20,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.38. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $436.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

