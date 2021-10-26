Legal & General Group Plc Buys 5,958 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 940.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 157.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -129.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

