Legal & General Group Plc Buys Shares of 208,420 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.69. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

