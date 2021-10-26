Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,023 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of -0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

In other Tootsie Roll Industries news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

