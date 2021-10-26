Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $889,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Asana by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Asana by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $12,662,185. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

