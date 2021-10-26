Legal & General Group Plc Sells 33,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 505,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

