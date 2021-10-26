Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS.

NYSE:LII opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.38.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.