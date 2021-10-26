LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.50 million-$565.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $6.32 on Tuesday, reaching $137.42. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.90. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $133.08 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

