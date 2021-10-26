Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Liberty Global posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 108.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 1,258,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

