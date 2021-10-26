Life Storage (LSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Life Storage to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect Life Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

