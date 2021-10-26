Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Cap of $8.25 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.25 million and $268,500.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.00333706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.