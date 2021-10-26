Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$133.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$133.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded down C$2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$117.91. 459,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,541. The firm has a market cap of C$17.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$41.07 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

