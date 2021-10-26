Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMST. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

