Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.08

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.08 and last traded at $145.54, with a volume of 227579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

