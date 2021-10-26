Liquity USD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $717.00 million and $54.65 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

