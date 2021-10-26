Lithia Motors’ (LAD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $335.91 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $225.00 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $209,532,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $126,928,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.