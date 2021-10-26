LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $65,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,952,000 after purchasing an additional 86,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LivePerson by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 68,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

