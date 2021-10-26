LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $3,126.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.86 or 0.00514276 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001399 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.77 or 0.01030283 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,067,254 coins and its circulating supply is 50,854,477 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

