Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.63.

LOGI stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

