London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS) Insider Jonathan Mintz Buys 100,000 Shares

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS) insider Jonathan Mintz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Shares of LAS stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41. London & Associated Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.97 ($0.27).

Get London & Associated Properties alerts:

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.