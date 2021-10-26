LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Panmure Gordon lowered LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.