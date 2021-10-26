Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,099,000 after buying an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

