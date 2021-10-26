Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after purchasing an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

