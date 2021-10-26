Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

