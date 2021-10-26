Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIOAU. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $500,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $750,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $900,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $2,001,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIOAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

