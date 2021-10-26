Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,779,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

