L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $249.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.