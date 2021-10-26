Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 214,846 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.83. The stock had a trading volume of 57,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,487. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $232.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

