LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,739 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,408,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $508.62 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $517.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

