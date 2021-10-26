LPL Financial LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 16.44% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CSA stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $66.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.